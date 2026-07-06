Colombo: Sri Lankan Justice Minister Monday took responsibility for the violent unrest at a prison in the western coastal town of Negombo as the death toll in the incident rose to 26, authorities said.

A clash erupted Sunday between two rival groups of inmates in the over-capacity prison. On Monday, clashes erupted again as rioting inmates got hold of prison guns.

Twenty-six people, including seven prison officials, have been killed and over 100 injured as a result of the clashes and subsequent disturbances within the prison, authorities said.

“This is an institution under my purview; hence, I take responsibility. Seven prison officials and nineteen inmates have died,” Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara told reporters.

He said that the situation had been brought under control while adding that action must be taken to prevent recurrence of this nature.

Around 1800 inmates were in the jail when the clashes erupted, officials said.

Preliminary findings have revealed that the violence is believed to have erupted between a group allegedly supporting drug trafficking activities within the prison and another group opposed to such activities.

Security has been significantly strengthened, with the Police Special Task Force (STF) and riot control units deployed to contain the situation.

Following the clashes, three inmates were transferred to the Pallansena Prison Camp Monday as part of efforts to restore order and prevent further violence, authorities said.

Prisons Department Media Spokesman AC Gajanayake stated that a special investigation has been launched into the incident.

He said a dedicated investigation team has been appointed on the instructions of the Commissioner General of Prisons to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes and circumstances surrounding the unrest.

A separate police investigation is also underway.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident was conducted Sunday.