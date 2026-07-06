Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday arrived in Indonesia on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

In a special gesture, Modi was received at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. In addition, four ministers were also present to receive the Prime Minister, who was accorded a traditional ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour.

“Landed in Jakarta. I’m touched by President Prabowo Subianto’s gesture of welcoming me at the airport,” Modi said in a social media post.

This is PM Modi’s first bilateral visit to Indonesia since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

“In 2018, we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefitted our people,” Modi said.

Modi said he will hold discussions with President Subianto “aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors.”

“President Prabowo and I will visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations. While in Indonesia, I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community,” he added.

The centuries-old temple, located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, is considered Indonesia’s largest Hindu temple.

Ahead of his departure from Delhi, Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as “our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India’s vision of security and growth for all regions.

Modi’s visit comes after President Prabowo’s state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

“India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership,” he said.

From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The final leg of the tour will take him to Auckland at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

PTI