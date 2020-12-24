Ahmedabad: The BCCI announced Thursday a new senior selection committee. Odisha’s Debashis Mohanty has found a place in the three-member panel.

Chetan Sharma has been named as chairman while Abbey Kuruvilla is the third member in the committee. Chetan has played quite a few matches for India and is the most experienced among the three. Kuruvilla on the other hand represented Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

Debashis played two Tests and 45 ODIs for India picking up four and 57 wickets respectively. In first-class cricket, the fast bowler took 417 wickets while in List A (ODIs) games he has 160 wickets in his kitty.