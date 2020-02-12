Bhadarwah/Jammu: A debt-ridden 36-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside his house in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, police said.

Tilak Raj earned his living as a roadside vendor and was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in Bheja village, they said.

He is survived by his grandmother, wife and five minor daughters.

“The body of Raj was recovered and later send to Sub District Hospital Bhadarwah for post mortem and other legal formalities,” Bhadarwah Superintendent of Police Raj Singh Gouria said.

He said it appears to be a case of suicide while adding that inquest proceedings into the incident are underway. “Raj belonged to a below poverty line family. He was under depression as he was unsuccessfully fighting poverty and paying the debt to make both ends meet,” Bheja Panchayat Naib Sarpanch Satish Kumar said.

The sarpanch appealed to the administration to extend a helping hand to the poor family on humanitarian grounds as the deceased was the sole breadwinner of the family.

PTI