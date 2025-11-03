Bhubaneswar: In a big relief for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS), the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department has once again extended the deadline for e-KYC of ration cards till December 31, 2025.

Earlier, the deadline for e-KYC of ration cards was October 31, and the department had clarified that it would stop the supply of ration from November 1 to those who failed to complete the e-KYC.

The notification issued by the FS&CW department Sunday said the beneficiaries are being informed that the Aadhaar-based e-KYC process is in progress to ensure smooth delivery of Public Distribution System (PDS) ration.

The department said that the e-KYC process is being carried out at all 11,827 fair price shops (FPS) across the state, in addition to 314 block offices and 64 sub-divisional offices functioning as ration card management centres.

“This step is part of an effort to streamline beneficiary verification and ensure that food security benefits reach the right households efficiently,” the notification said.