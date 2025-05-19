Baliapal: Bamboo artisans in Baliapal block of Balasore district are facing increasingly difficult times, as the demand for handmade bamboo items continues to decline.

Once a thriving family profession passed down through generations, the traditional craft now faces extinction due to the rise of plastic and steel alternatives. “From our forefathers’ time, we have been sustaining ourselves through this craft,” said one artisan. “But now, it’s no longer possible to earn a decent living. We still hold on to hope that people will appreciate and purchase our handmade goods, but the income we made 20 years ago is no longer achievable.”

In Madhupura, Bada Simulia, Balarampur, Barasha, Gopinathpur, Khaladiha, and Biripalia villages under Baliapal block in Balasore district, many people from the Harijan community and other socially and economically backward groups earn their livelihood by crafting and selling various bamboo-made household items.

These artisans traditionally produced items such as kula (winnowing fans), pachhia (storage trays), bhogei (carrying baskets), jhampa (fl at trays), and dala (round baskets), which once enjoyed strong market demand. Customers even used to pay in advance to secure these products. However, that demand has now significantly declined. The younger generation shows little interest in continuing the craft. “Why should we learn this work?” they ask their parents.

“What have you gained from it that we would stick to it?” At present, there is still some appreciation for bamboo items, even at the national level, yet many rural artisans lack access to proper training and support. “The government promotes self-help groups (SHGs) with various benefits and training,” noted a local artisan. “Why can’t the same be done for us?”

With minimal earnings and no viable alternatives, many artisans are forced to sell their handmade goods at low prices just to sustain their families. Some younger community members have abandoned the trade altogether, migrating to other states as labourers in search of better livelihood.

Artisans like Minati Ghadai, Ramakanta Ghadai, Panchanan Ghadai, Basanti Ghadai, Sanyasi Ghadai, Seema Ghadai, Ganesh Ghadai, Sandhya Ghadai, and Purnachandra Ghadai from Bada Simulia express frustration at being left behind. “We can’t leave this profession, nor do we have any alternative source of income,” they said.

Despite the challenges and meager earnings, some families across Balasore district continue to keep the tradition alive. “If the government provided financial incentives and skill training, it could improve the economic condition of these artisans,” said social worker Anuj Mohapatra.

PTI