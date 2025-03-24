Sambalpur: The decomposed body of a 17-year-old girl, who was missing since March 20, was found in a forest in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, with her family alleging she was raped and murdered.

One person has been arrested on the charge of murdering the girl.

The body of the girl, who had eloped with a male friend along with Rs 20,000 in cash from her house in Bargarh district, was found in a jungle in Hirakud area in adjoining Sambalpur.

The girl’s family had lodged a missing complaint with Bargarh Town police after failing to trace her. During the investigation, police tracked her mobile phone to the forest, located around 1 km from Burla, a police officer said.

Upon reaching the spot, police found her body with multiple injuries, suggesting a brutal attack, the officer said.

“The victim had severe cut injuries on her head, face, neck, and hands, while her face was partially mutilated. The body was already in an advanced stage of decomposition, indicating that she was likely killed on the day she went missing,” the officer said.

The officer said it was not yet ascertained whether she was raped and police were waiting for the post-mortem examination.

The girl’s family members, however, alleged she was murdered after being raped.

ASP Indurekha Paschima Kabat said that police have arrested a 21-year-old youth on the charge of murdering the girl.

“On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, an investigation was launched and with the help of CCTV footage, it was found that she was taken away from her home on a motorcycle.

“Subsequently, her body was found Sunday. The prime accused has been arrested and produced before a court after medical examination Monday,” the officer added.