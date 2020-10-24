Sonepur: A decomposed body hanging from a tree was spotted at Nuagarh village of Bagabar panchayat under Biramaharajpur block in Sonepur district Saturday.

The body has been identified as that of Tarani Sethy (45), a resident of Nuangarh village.

Tarani had gone missing for some days. His family members had searched for him at every possible place and lodged a missing report with the Biramaharajpur police station.

A villager who was grazing cattle first spotted the hanging body and informed the villagers. On being informed, Biramaharajpur IIC Prabha Dhana along with a team reached the spot, brought down the body and sent it for post mortem. Registering a case of unnatural death, they have launched a probe into the incident.

Police are yet to ascertain when and why he killed himself. The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons.

