Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the early arrival of monsoon this year, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to form a dedicated squad to monitor and contain dengue cases in the civic area. “If any dengue patient is identified, special attention will be given to their house and surrounding areas. Those experiencing fever are advised to consult a doctor and get their blood tested immediately,” Mayor Sulochana Das said.

Speaking at the 31st General Council meeting of the civic body here Friday, Das said the BMC will intensify dengue awareness campaigns in its region wherein emphasis will be placed on raising public vigilance and reducing the number of dengue cases. Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, chairpersons of all Standing Committees, all corporators, representatives from various line departments, and all sub-divisional officers of BMC were present at the meeting. Dengue blood sample testing is being done at Capital Hospital, Patia Community Health Centre, IRC Village PHC, RMRC, and AIIMS.