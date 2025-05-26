Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP YB Khurania Monday said a cyber command centre will be set up in Bhubaneswar to strengthen the investigation of digital crimes in the state.

He also said the state government has sanctioned the setting up of 20 new cybercrime and economic offence police stations. Odisha currently has 14 cyber police stations.

“The cyber command centre will play an important role to control and detect cyber crimes, and provide immediate police assistance to the victims,” Khurania told reporters.

The DGP was speaking after the inauguration of a training programme on cybercrime investigation and cyber intelligence for police personnel in Bhubaneswar.

“In order to deal with the invisible (cyber) criminals, it is very important for police officers to enhance their skills and undergo continuous training,” Khurania said.

Such training programmes on cyber crime investigation will also be organised at the district level in the coming days, he said, adding, all categories of police officers will participate in the exercise.

