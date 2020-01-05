Lucknow: Top actor and superstar Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday here Sunday at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors.

Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapaak that releases January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika’s heart, according to her own admission. Two acid attack survivors from Lucknow have played roles in Chhapaak”.

Deepika arrived here Sunday accompanied by husband and actor Ranveer Singh. She had started her birthday celebrations from Mumbai airport, where she was spotted cutting a birthday cake. The video, shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared on Instagram, has gone viral.

By the time Deepika reached the Sheroes Hangout cafe here, a huge crowd of fans had gathered there. Many of them came with cakes to celebrate their favourite star’s birthday.

The acid attack survivors at the cafe were excited to see Deepika and the actor spoke to them about their stories. A long selfie session with them followed.

Deepika said that in future she would like to work in a more meaningful manner with acid attack survivors. She also said that while doing the movie she had realised a little bit of the trauma that an acid attack victim goes through.

Agencies