New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone was Sunday discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai, a week after welcoming her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

The duo, who have co-starred in films such as “Ram-Leela“, “Bajirao Mastani” and “83“, became parents to a baby girl September 8.

According to videos circulating on social media, Deepika and Ranveer’s car was spotted leaving the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Neither the new mother nor the new father was seen when their car drove past the paparazzi gathered outside the hospital.

In a clip, their security detail can be seen requesting the paparazzi to not trouble the couple by clicking pictures and recording videos at a traffic signal.

Another purported video shows their car entering their apartment building in Bandra amid rains in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Deepika updated her Instagram profile.

“Feed, burp, sleep, repeat,” read the new mother’s bio.

Deepika, 38, and Ranveer, 39, announced the arrival of their first child in a joint Instagram post last Sunday.

“Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024,” it read.

A day before she gave birth, the couple was photographed offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actor duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

They announced Deepika’s pregnancy in February.

Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed “Singham Again“, headlined by Ajay Devgn. It is scheduled for a Diwali release.

