New Delhi: As Israel conducted strikes at Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complex, mounting tension in West Asia, India Friday said it is “deeply concerned” over the recent developments between the countries and is “closely monitoring” the evolving situation, even as New Delhi urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that all Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

The MEA issued the statement as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated following the strikes.

Israel Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complex, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead.

The Israeli Army also released a video from one of the strikes which has been reported in media.

According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran.

“We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites,” the MEA said in the statement.

As the situation in West Asia escalated, India urged “both sides to avoid any escalatory steps”.

The MEA said, “existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues”.

India asserted that it enjoys “close and friendly relations” with both the countries and “stands ready to extend all possible support”.

“Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” the statement said.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the strikes “improve the freedom of action in the air” for the Israeli Air Force.

Earlier Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme.

Reacting to Israel’s strikes, the Iranian armed forces general staff in a statement said, there were “no limits” in their response.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel will face “severe punishment” for the attacks.

The Indian embassies in Israel and Iran issued advisories on its X handles in view of the situation.

“Advisory In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” the Indian Embassy in Israel posted on the social media platform.

“ADVISORY In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X.

PTI