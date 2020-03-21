Khaira: With strong willpower, one can achieve things that may seem impossible. This is what physically-challenged Akshaya Kumar Mohanty of Khaira area believes. A resident of Brahmachari under this block of Balasore has defeated his disability and successfully runs his tailoring shop. With this job, he has been managing his family.

The shop of the 54-year old man is near Lankeswar Temple at Gandibeda bazaar. He has made a good base of his customers with his good conduct.

His early life was fraught with miseries. When he was only six-month old, his father passed away, leaving his mother to defend herself. He was born with a physical deformity in his right leg.

He said her mother Kamini was not someone who could cringe in the life’s battle. She ventured out of her house and did odd jobs to keep them alive.

With meagre income, her mother managed to educate him up to Class-VIII. “My family was in severe financial crisis. Pursuing studies was not possible. But I wanted to do something to earn,” he noted.

He came to Bhadrak town and learnt tailoring. Later, he came to Gendibeda and set up his own shop. He also trains other unemployed youths in stitching and has shown them a way of earning.

In 31 years of this profession, he earned enough to educate his five daughters and married off two of them.

Despite his disability, he never depends on others. With one leg, he paddles his way to shop, 30 km from his house, everyday.

Now, income has come down. As readymade dresses are available in the market, he does not have much order in hand. He now receives more mending work.

“If the government provides him a loan, I can grow my business,” he observed.

