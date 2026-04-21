New Delhi: The defence ministry Tuesday signed contracts worth nearly Rs 975 crore for the procurement of critical equipment for T-72 and T-90 tanks of the Army, which will enhance the minefield breaching capability of the force.

The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in Delhi.

The ministry, in a statement, said it has signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Limited for the procurement of TRAWL Assembly for T-72T-90 tanks, at an approximate cost of Rs 975 crore.

The ‘TRAWL Assembly’ for T-72T-90 tanks is a critical piece of equipment developed by the DRDO that will enhance the minefield breaching capability of the Indian Army.

It would generate additional capability of creating vehicle safe lanes through minefields with anti-tank mines with proximity magnetic fuses, thus enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army, the statement said.

Being a ‘Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)’ case, the procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising India’s defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, which will be a proud flag-bearer of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it said.

This project has immense potential for direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through components manufacturing, the ministry said.