Bargarh: Deep borewells have been dug in the farmlands in various parts of Bargarh district, but farmers are unable to get their benefits. Such a situation has come up as power supply has not been provided to these borewells.

Farmers have alleged that the borewells are of no use to them when farming is deprived of irrigation. Farmers of Chandibhata under Jharbandh block have taken up the issue with the district administration.

They submitted a memorandum to ADM Mirdha Toppo in the absence of Collector Manisha Banerjee. In the memorandum, they urged the administration to ensure electricity supply to borewells to make them functional.

According to reports, several borewells have been dug in farmlands of some farmers. For a long time, the projects have not been made functional as electricity has not been supplied to them.

A contractor who has been assigned the work of borewell projects had visited the area September 2.

He also assured that the projects would be functional if the villagers help in drawing of transmission wires, transformer installation, barricading and motor installation.

However, since then, the contractor has not carried out the work. On the other hand, crops in the fields have wilted for lack of irrigation, farmers alleged.

They urged the administration to direct the contractor to electrify the borewell projects immediately without any further delay.

PNN