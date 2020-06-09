New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19. This news must have come as a huge relief to the government officials as well as supporters of AAP. Earlier Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said, “Arvind Kejriwal is unwell. He is suffering from fever, cough and sore throat. He has isolated himself at home and is not taking part in any meeting.”

Kejriwal’s swab samples had been taken Tuesday and sent for testing. It is not known whether the chief minister will resume his normal duties immediately or wait for some more time.