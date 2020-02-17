New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6.00am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued fresh warrants against death row convicts – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31). This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against them.

The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order. Then the trial court, January 31, stayed, ‘till further orders’ the execution of the four convicts as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies.

Mukesh, during the proceedings Monday, told the court that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover, after which it appointed advocate Ravi Qazi to represent him.

The court was also informed that Vinay is on hunger strike in Tihar jail. Vinay was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, his lawyer told the court, adding that he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out. The court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law.

Pawan’s counsel informed the court that he wanted to move curative petition before the Supreme Court and the mercy plea against the death sentence before President Ram Nath Kovind.

Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed the curative petition – the last legal remedy available to a person, which is decided in-chamber. He has not filed the mercy plea either.

Akshay’s counsel informed the court that he has prepared a fresh mercy petition to be moved before the President.

The court was hearing the applications by Nirbhaya’s parents and the Delhi government, seeking fresh death warrants for the convicts after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convicts.

After the Delhi court order Nirbhaya’s mother expressed hope that the four convicts in her daughter’s rape-and-murder case would finally be hanged March 3. “We hope the order (death warrant) is finally executed,” she said.