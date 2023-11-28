New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday directed the ED to file by December 6 its reply to an application by AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the central probe agency on the application, which claimed that no purpose will be served by keeping Singh in further custody.

The judge also directed the ED to provide a copy of the reply to the accused.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has strongly refuted the allegations.

