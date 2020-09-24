New Delhi: The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is statble. Manish Sisodia is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the state-run LNJP Hospital here. He will undergo another coronavirus test in a couple of days, officials said Thursday. He was admitted Wednesday to the hospital from being under home isolation after he had contracted the infection.

“He (Sisodia) is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation,” a senior doctor of the hospital said. The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility. “He will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days,” the doctor informed. Asked if Sisodia has any comorbidities, the doctor said, “He has hypertension.”

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was admitted to the hospital at around 4.00pm after he complained of fever and low oxygen level. “He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. He was continuously having a little higher body temperature. Also his oxygen level dropped slightly,” a senior AAP official said.

Sisodia had tested positive September 14 for COVID-19 14 and was in home isolation. He was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session September 14.

Sisodia is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contact COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy.