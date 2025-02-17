New Delhi: A mild earthquake shook Delhi and its surrounding areas early Monday morning, prompting a wave of memes on social media. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake measured 4.0 on the Richter scale. While no reports of damage or injuries have surfaced, the tremors were strong enough to send netizens into a meme-making frenzy Monday morning.

From the early hour, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) quickly became a hub for humour, with users sharing jokes and memes about Delhi’s frequent tremors. Many online users commented that the latest quake felt stronger than previous ones, adding a mix of concern and comedy to the conversation.

From playful digs at how common earthquakes have become in the capital to jokes about people waking up in confusion, meme-makers wasted no time turning the seismic event into viral content. Some users shared clips from Hindi movies depicting panic, while others joked that Delhi residents have become accustomed to the ground shaking beneath their feet.

As the city returns to normalcy, the internet remains abuzz with laughter

Here are the top Delhi earthquake memes:

Came to know about the earthquake in Delhi rn. Tough time for Delhi people #earthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/FV0orM7RKo — Cat-with-big-balls (@KartikyeD) February 17, 2025

Also read: Shallow earthquake jolts NCR; PM Modi says stay calm, alert for possible aftershocks

PNN