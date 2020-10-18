New Delhi: The Delhi government Sunday launched a campaign against drug and substance abuse in the national capital to ensure sustained and focused effort to combat the menace.

For the purpose, Delhi Women and Child Department (WCD) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam suggested the department Secretary and Director to constitute an expert committee to deal with the problem.

Services for de-addiction and counselling will be provided to the affected people at their place of stay under the campaign.

Under another project, professional cab drivers who are among the prominent groups highly susceptible to misuse of alcohol for reasons such as reducing sleepiness or increasing willingness for work and socialization will be sensitized on harms and consequences of misuse, repercussion of drunken driving and about the myths and facts related to alcohol consumption.

The Minister’s remarks came while launching the campaign in a program organized by Prohibition, Women and Child Department. In his inaugural remark, Gautam underlined the need for regular coordination of all stakeholders for a meaningful contribution to make a difference at ground level.

The Minister while voicing his concern on the subject expressed his hope that a collaborative effort now being triggered with this programme and it can see more intensive engagement with various sections of the community.

Gautam also suggested that WCD Secretary Madhu K. Garg and the department’s Director Rashmi Singh should continue to have regular meetings with all the stakeholders and also have an expert committee constituted for sustained and focussed effort to combat the problem of drug and alcohol consumption.

On the launching of the program, representatives of partner organisation including Professor Atul Ambekar of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Deepak from Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Gautam Manon from Delhi State Legal Services Authority, and Dr Rajesh of Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses also shared their action plan for the year which covered setting up of counselling centres at all the 11 Districts Courts by DSLSA, and other measures for bringing awareness and sensitization on the subject.

The Representatives of Narcotics Control Bureau, Crime Branch of Delhi Police also shared their experience and expressed commitment to control the supply of drugs.

Professor Atul introduced the project on enhancing treatment and rehabilitation services for underprivileged homeless people affected by drug use, where the focus will be on developing innovative modules of service delivery.

The expertise of IHBAS, AIIMS and RRTC shall be utilized for capacity building of medical, paramedical and other staff engaged in providing counselling and de-addiction services to the drug users.