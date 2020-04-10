New Delhi: Days after releasing Rs 5,000 each to over 32,000 construction workers through Delhi Labour Welfare Board, the government has given an equal amount to 7,242 additional workers to deal with financial crisis due to coronavirus lockdown.

The 7,242 construction workers of Delhi had applied for registration but their application was pending with the Delhi Labour Welfare Board and the government decided to give the assistance amount to them as well.

“The Delhi government has released a total of Rs 3.6 crore for the payment to the additional workers,” the government said in a statement.

On March 31, the Delhi government had given the assistance amount to 32,358 registered construction workers. According to the government, a total amount of Rs 16.18 crore has been given to the registered construction workers of Delhi.

“The money is being transferred directly to the account of these labourers,” the government said. To tackle the Coronavirus outbreak, nationwide lockdown was imposed till April 14.

The lockdown has created a financial crisis for the daily wagers and to help them, the government had announced the assistance money. The government has also announced free ration and cooked food to the poor.

While it has doubled the pension under various pension schemes of the Delhi government, free ration for 71 lakh beneficiaries and free food in the night shelters across the city. Also, those who are poor but do not have a ration card, are also being provided rations.