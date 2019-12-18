New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it has not yet received the file on plea seeking direction for release of the students and residents of Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University who were allegedly detained by the police and paramilitary forces during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said he will take up the matter after some time, once the file is received from the Registry.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi submitted that the Supreme Court in its Tuesday’s order has said the matters relating to the protests be heard by the chief justices of the respective high courts.

Justice Bakhru said he can pass any order only after receiving the case file.

The petition, filed by a lawyer and two students of JMI here, has arrayed the central government and Delhi Police as parties.

It sought direction to the authorities to release all the students and residents who were allegedly detained.

The petition, filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan and JMI students Ladida Farzana and Ayesh Renna, sought that instant and quality medical care be provided to the students and staff who were detained and injured during the violence.

PTI