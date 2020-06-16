New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised Monday night after he complained of fever and breathing issues. He has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Confirming the news, Jain wrote on Twitter Tuesday: “Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated.”

Reports suggest that the minister has undergone the COVID-19 test, the result of which will be available late Tuesday.

The development came a day after Jain said that the centre and Delhi government have chalked out a plan to work together to combat the COVID-19 crisis. The meeting had been chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday.

“(The) meeting was fruitful. The Central and Delhi government will work together to combat the coronavirus crisis. In testing facilities, there were some lapses on the part of the centre. They are extending facilities to us. These lapses will be removed and testing will increase,” Jain had said.

Shah had Sunday presided over two meetings on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Kejriwal .

Shah had later stressed on ramping up the testing facilities and also talked of providing 500 converted rail coaches to include 8,000 additional beds.

PNN/Agencies