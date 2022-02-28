New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday turned down a plea seeking a change of name in Akshay Kumar-starrer film Prithviraj, which is all set to hit the big screen June 10, on grounds that the title is lowering the dignity of the great emperor’s name.

Hearing the Public Interest Litigation(PIL), a division bench presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna refused to entertain it.

Accordingly, the bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

The petitioner Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad, an NGO, said the movie should be “Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan”, stating the great warrior’s name without respectful prefixes is contrary to the Cinematograph Act.

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that they only want the movie to have a suitable title to honour the king who ruled for nearly 26 years.

The film, a biopic of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 21 but got postponed due to the outbreak of Omicron in the country.

The film, which also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt, marks the debut of beauty queen Manushi Chhillar. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

IANS