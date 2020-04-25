New Delhi: A man allegedly killed his wife after an argument over their children’s future turned violent. The couple has nine children and over 30 days of lockdown created an uncertainty.

This was the second marriage for both of them. The accused had himself informed the police about the incident.

The incident took place in the Madipur J.J. Colony which has been declared a containment zone for the deadly coronavirus by the authorities.

A police official said that at about 3.30 a.m. Saturday they received a call about a fight between husband and wife. Acting on the information when the police reached the spot they found the body of the woman on the floor.

According to the police, 34-year-old Raisul Azam is a street vendor and he got married to five years his elder Gulshan (39) some months back. Azam has three children with his first wife while Gulshan has six children from her first husband.

On Saturday, the police said, they were discussing about the future of children but following some differences the discussion turned into an argument which later became violent. Unable to manage the situation, Azam lost his patience and hit at Gulshan’s head with a stick. The blow was aggressive and strong that resulted in death of the woman.

Azam had himself informed the police about the quarrel but before the police arrived had killed his wife. He also confessed to the crime before the police. The police have arrested Azam.

As the couple got married only a few months back, hence, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate level probe is also being done, the police official said, adding that as the area is a containment zone so all the respective departments have been informed.

In another incident, a couple had killed the parents of husband in Dwarka district Friday night. Both have been arrested.

IANS