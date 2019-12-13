New Delhi: People living in the national capital can now avail 30 more services at their doorstep, under the Doorstep Delivery Scheme, along with the existing 70 services.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced that now a total of 100 services of 14 Delhi government departments will be provided under the government’s doorstep delivery scheme.

Among the additions are issuance of monthly Bus Passes for several categories, Registration and Renewal of Construction Workers under Building and other Construction Workers (RE&CS) Act, 1996, and Delhi Pension Scheme to Women in Distress (Widow Pension Scheme).

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said the Doorstep Delivery of Public Services scheme has a higher success rate compared to other methods due to the involvement of Mobile Sahayaks (mobile assistants) to ensure that all documents are complete while applying.

Kejriwal said now the citizens don’t need to stand in long lines in government offices. It also avoids multiple visits to the government offices, leaves from offices and touts to get public services.

“After successfully bringing 70 government services to the doorstep of Delhi citizens, Delhi government has now added another 30 government services from six departments to the scheme.”

The Chief Minister called it a “revolutionary initiative in governance”.

The doorstep delivery of the public services scheme is implemented by the Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government.

The government had allotted Rs 18 crore allotted for the scheme in the budget 2019-20 which was later revised to Rs 10 crore.