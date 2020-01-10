NEW DELHI: JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh Friday accused Delhi Police of bias, saying she did not carry out any assault during violence at the campus January 5 and had evidence that she was attacked.

Ghosh’s remarks came after Delhi Police identified nine suspects including her in connection with the vandalism and violence which had broken out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Addressing a press conference here, Ghosh said she has full faith in the law and hoped that the investigation will be fair.

“I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault,” she said.

Earlier, Delhi Police has filed two separate FIRs against Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising server room of the JNU and attacking staff members.

Office bearers of JNUSU had also met Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) secretary Amit Khare over their demands.

She says she was attacked multiple times by many people using rods, however all she suffered from were some scalp lacerations with no intracranial injuries, sounds strange.

Ghosh said that the ministry has assured that they will have positive intervention in the matter and release a circular on the issue soon.

On January 5, a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods which left several of them injured.