New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the December 15 violence that took place in Jamia Milia Islamia. The police have named Jamia student Sharjeel Imam in the chargesheet as an “instigator”.

The police filed the chargesheet February 13. According to the chargesheet, the police found empty bullet cartridges belonging to 3.2 mm pistol on the spot.

No Jamia students besides Imam have been named in the chargesheet.

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends’ Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration against the CAA December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

The police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob. They entered the Jamia university campus, saying that rioters had taken shelter there. However, the Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had alleged police brutality.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal had said groups of people, who were coming from the Jamia side, gathered near New Friends’ Colony and blocked the road. The protesters, around 1,500, did not pay heed to the police appeals to clear the area.

The protest was being held against the contentious law which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution before 2015.