New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a murder case against AAP Counciller Tahir Hussain in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, sources said Thursday.

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint given by Sharma’s father and Hussain has been booked under section 302 (Murder) among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The AAP has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party till police probe is completed, party sources said Thursday.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma was Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived.

Following the allegations, police have charged Hussain with murder.

