Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Parents’ Federation (OPF) has demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in the CHSE Odisha Plus II examinations e-valuation contract.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Anu Garg, the federation president alleged that the CHSE awarded the digital evaluation work of nearly 4 lakh students to a Hyderabad-based firm despite serious concerns over its past records and alleged violations of tender conditions.

According to the outfit, the contract was awarded to M/s Coempt Edutech Private Limited, formerly known as Globarena Technology Pvt Ltd, a company that had earlier faced controversy during the 2019 Telangana Intermediate examination crisis, in which 32 students reportedly lost their lives.

OPF further alleged that the company subsequently sub-contracted the entire evaluation work to M/s Code Tantra Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, allegedly in violation of the Request for Proposal (RFP) conditions issued by CHSE January 7, 2026.

The issue reportedly came to light after the servers of the sub-contracted firm crashed April 18, 2026, disrupting the evaluation process for several hours and triggering panic among evaluators across the state.

Speaking on the matter, federation president Basudeb Bhatta said, “We are deeply disturbed that CHSE officials appear to have overlooked these serious violations, putting the careers and future of 4 lakh innocent students at grave risk.

This is not just a procedural lapse.

It is a serious compromise with the integrity of the entire examination system.”

The outfit urged Garg to personally intervene in the matter to protect the interests and academic future of students.