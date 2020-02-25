New Delhi: Addressing a press conference Tuesday after three days of violence, Delhi Police spokesperson ACP Mandeep Singh Randhawa confirmed that 186 people have been injured while 10 have died in the violence in northeast Delhi which erupted Sunday. However, unofficial sources have put the death toll at 11. This may go up as some of the injured are very critical.

Randhawa also claimed that the situation is under control in Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri, Maujpur areas as the police and the government is alert and security has been beefed up in the areas.

Randhawa informed that of 186 injured, 56 are policemen and condition of DCP Amit Sharma and Gokulpuri ACP, who are under treatment, is critical. He also denied media reports which said that the Delhi Police don’t have enough police personnel to tackle the situation.

Randhawa stated that as of now 11 FIRs have been registered regarding the mob violence and riots and several arrests have been made. Additional police forces and paramilitary forces have been deployed while senior Delhi police officials are also present at the spot to tackle the situation.

In spite of such a tense situation with no signs of the clashes abetting, the Union Home Ministry ruled out calling the Army. It said that adequate central forces and police are on the ground. Over 6,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed along the stretch where the clashes are taking place. Police resorted to using tear gas shells in Chand Bagh area Tuesday evening to control the clashes.

The Union Home Ministry has asked for no provocative statements to be made and said that Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are being monitored to ensure no anti-social elements take advantage of the situation.

Agencies