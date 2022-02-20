New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was arrested for getting her mother killed with help of a man in south Delhi, an official said Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sudha Rani (55), a resident of Madangir in south Delhi, was found lying in a pool of blood at her house Saturday.

Furnishing details about the case, Deputy Commissioner Benita Mary Jaiker said an information was received February 19, Saturday, that some quarrel or murder has taken place in front of Mart Madangir.

As the police reached the spot, they found Rani, lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit with some sharp weapon. There were no visible signs of struggle in the room and even the jewellery of the deceased, including gold chain and rings, were found intact.

Daughter of the deceased, Devyani, stated that at about 9:30 p.m., two armed persons with face mask entered her house and robbed her of jewellery and cash.

“The robber, then tried to rob her mother but in the process killed her mother by slitting her throat,” she told the police.

DCP Jaiker said the statement of Devyani was found to be suspicious as she was changing her statement after short intervals and was trying to “mislead the police team”.

The police then registered a case under section 302 of the IPC and constituted a team to solve the case. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was shifted to AIIMS for postmortem.

The police team then again interrogated Devyani as she was continuously changing her statement and was not very clear about the sequence of events even as she was present on the spot during the incident.

The scene of crime was also inspected in detail by the crime team as well as police staff and there was no sign of struggle in the room.

The senior official said that inspection of the scene of crime and contradictory statements of Devyani made her the prime suspect, as a needle of suspicion was pointing at her.

“On sustained interrogation and continuous questioning, Devyani broke down and admitted that she along with one Kartik Chauhan, 23, a resident of Tigri, New Delhi killed her mother and tried to give it a colour of robbery,” the DCP said.

Jaiker further said that the accused Devyani was married to one person from Greater Noida and also has a 4-year-old son. But soon after the marriage, she left her husband and started living with one person named Shibu.

“The deceased was not happy with this relationship and wanted the accused to break her relationship with Shibu and start living with her husband. The deceased was also threatening the accused of disowning her,” the official said.

Frustrated after her mother stopped helping her financially, Devyani plotted to kill her. “She involved Kartik, a friend of Shibbu, who was also infatuated towards her,” said the official.

On the fateful day, Devyani gave tea mixed with sleeping pills to her mother. “When she lost consciousness, Devyani called Kartik — who killed the deceased by slitting her throat with a surgical blade and throwing it from the window. Thereafter, Devyani gave some jewellery and cash to Kartik, who flee from the spot before the police reached there,” official added.

Both the accused have been arrested and the surgical blade used to commit the crime has also been recovered. “Further probe is on,” the official added.