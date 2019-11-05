New Delhi: Delhi Police Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 each for the cops injured in the clashes with lawyers at the Tis Hazari court premises November 2, as hundreds of police personnel and their family members hit the streets Tuesday to protest against the assault of some of their colleagues by the advocates.

Addressing the agitating cops at the Police Headquarters here, Special Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “We will provide the best treatment to the cops injured during the clashes and also give an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 each to the injured cops.”

Golcha also said that a case has been registered in the Saket Court incident, in which a lawyer was seen assaulting a policeman Monday.

“I request you all to end the agitation as a disciplined force. I want to assure you on behalf of our Commissioner (Amulya Patnaik) and request you to join your duties,” he said.

Golcha was the fifth officer to request the protesting cops to join their duties.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik himself tried to convince the protesting cops, but was booed by them instead. The agitating cops also booed and jeered several top officers as they sought to placate them during their protest against the assault on some of their colleagues by the lawyers.

The protest got a boost when Haryana Police Association, Bihar Police Association and Tamil Nadu Police Association extended their support to the agitating Delhi Police personnel. Even the family members of many policemen participated in the agitation at the Police Headquarters.

After Patnaik, Joint Commissioners of Police Devesh Srivastava and Rajesh Khurana also tried to pacify the protesting personnel, but they were also jeered.

The agitating cops made five demands to the force: a) There should be a Police Welfare Association to deal with the grievances of police personnel; b) Revoking the suspension orders issued to some officers after Saturday’s clashes; c) Challenge the high court order in the Supreme Court; d) No action against protesting police personnel when they join duties; e) Deal lawyers misbehaving with the police as per the law.