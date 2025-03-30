Leotronix Power Systems has been a trusted name in the power solutions industry for nearly three decades. With years of expertise, it has become a dependable provider of reliable stabilisers with innovative and quality products. Founded by Jayant Kumar Lenka, Proprietor, the brand has consistently focused on cutting-edge power solutions, durability of products and customer satisfaction. In this exclusive interview with Orissa POST, Lenka shares insights into his journey, the growth of Leotronix, and the evolving electronics market in Odisha. Excerpts…

Can you brief us about your early life and what made you enter the electronics business?

I come from a humble background and have always believed in the power of hard work and perseverance. My journey in the electronics industry began in 1998 when I recognised a pressing issue—frequent voltage fluctuations causing damage to home appliances. Understanding the need for a reliable solution, I decided to venture into the stabiliser business. With a modest initial investment of Rs 37,500, which I secured as a loan from the Central Bank of India, I set up my first small manufacturing unit in a 100-sq.ft space. The primary focus was on refrigerator stabilisers, TV stabilisers, and domestic voltage stabilisers. Over time, Leotronix gained the trust of customers due to the quality and durability of our products. Today, from that small setup, we have expanded our operations to a facility spanning 1 lakh sq.ft, offering a diverse range of power solutions and lifestyle products.

The electronics market in India is growing. Are you also witnessing this surge in sales in the Odisha market?

The electronics market in India has been growing rapidly, and Odisha is no exception. Consumers today are more aware and demand high-quality products that ensure long-term reliability. Our growth is a testament to the increasing demand in the market. One of the key reasons we have sustained our growth is our unwavering focus on customer service. Our presence in all districts of Odisha, along with dedicated service centres in cities like Rourkela, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal, has allowed us to address customer needs efficiently.

What are the leading challenges that the industry is facing?

The electronics industry is highly competitive, with numerous brands offering similar products. One of the biggest challenges is maintaining affordability without compromising on quality. Customers are price-conscious, but they also seek long-term value, making it essential for brands to strike the right balance. Another challenge is the ever-evolving technology landscape. To stay ahead, continuous innovation and adaptation are necessary. Additionally, ensuring a strong service network is crucial because a product’s success is not just about sales but also about post-purchase satisfaction.

How important is customer satisfaction in your business?

Customer satisfaction is the backbone of any business, and for Leotronix, it has always been our top priority. A satisfied customer not only returns but also brings in new customers through word-of-mouth recommendations. Our philosophy has always been simple: deliver what you promise, maintain quality, and ensure seamless service. We do not just focus on selling a product; our responsibility continues even after the sale. We actively seek customer feedback, improve based on their suggestions, and provide prompt services whenever required.

How has your journey been so far? Do you have any advice for new entrants?

The journey has been filled with challenges, learning experiences, and achievements. As Leotronix moves into its 28th year, our journey continues with a strong foundation of trust, quality, and service excellence. We have recently expanded into the metal furniture segment, offering storage solutions for homes and workspaces. Starting from zero, I have faced multiple hurdles, but perseverance and commitment to quality have helped me overcome them. The keys to success are dedication, integrity, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. The future is exciting, and we look forward to growing alongside our valued customers.