Cuttack: Doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack demanded more Personal Protective Equipment) PPE kit to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. It has been alleged that the doctors engaged in the treatment of coronavirus suspects have not been given PPE kits.

Deepak Kumar Samal, former president of the Junior Doctors Association, wrote a letter Monday to the chairman of SCB Medical College and Hospital emphasizing to provide the PPE kit as soon as possible.

Amid the number of Corona suspects at SCB increasing every day, the number of other patients is also increasing every day. Sources said, currently, the hospital employs 700 junior and 300 senior resident doctors.

Reports said, the doctors have to work extra hours and engage in treatment for a long time. Other patients admitted to the SCB are also at the risk of contracting coronavirus. As a result, PPE kits are needed to protect doctors attending them, the letter said.

“If the necessary equipment will not be provided, then there will be many disruptions to medical care,” the letter said.

The state president of the Junior Doctors’ Association, Dr. Ashish Kumar Mishra also said to stock up masks, soaps, sanitizers, globes and gowns for medical protection.

When contacted Chairman, Prof. Dr. Jayashree Mohanty said the junior doctors had given the letter and the claims have also been discussed with the Superintendent. Steps will be taken to provide the necessary materials Tuesday.

PNN