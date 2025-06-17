Demi Lovato gave fans a glimpse into her tropical honeymoon with husband Jutes, sharing a series of romantic photos and videos on Instagram Monday.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer posted bikini-clad pictures from their beach vacation, captioning the post “Honeymoon dump 🌺.” In one snap, Lovato is seen wearing a vibrant red bikini with a matching skirt cover-up while soaking in the sun with her new husband. A short video clip showed her sipping from a fresh coconut, with lush scenery in the background.

In another photo, Lovato posed knee-deep in the ocean donning a black two-piece swimsuit. Additional images and clips captured the couple sharing kisses during a beachside dinner, jet skiing across the water, and embracing in front of a rainbow.

Lovato and Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, were first romantically linked in August 2022. They made their red carpet debut together in February 2023 at a pre-Grammys gala. Jutes proposed in December 2023 with a custom pear-shaped diamond ring designed by Material Good.

Lovato, 31, began her career as a child actor in 2002 on the children’s television series Barney & Friends, where she portrayed the character Angela. She went on to appear in Prison Break in 2006 and Just Jordan in 2007. After facing bullying due to her acting career, Lovato opted for homeschooling and eventually earned her high school diploma.

The couple’s honeymoon content has drawn praise from fans, with many celebrating the singer’s happiness and new chapter in life.

