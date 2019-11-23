Bhubaneswar: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Saturday, began the demo test run for the proposed electric buses in capital city. The tests will assess the challenges and requirements which will set a blueprint for the smooth functioning of the e-buses.

CRUT’s Mo Bus, which has received 50 electric buses earlier in August this year, saw test run by one of the bidding parties. The trial run was done in two routes – Master Canteen to Khurda through Vani Vihar and Master Canteen to Nandankanan.

“The demo runs will be done for the next 10 days. However, this is the first trial run of many and other bidders will be invited later. The final party will be decided after careful assessment is done by our technical team. The entire process will take six to nine months,” a CRUT official said.

Meanwhile, CRUT along with Cesu has also planned to identify and set up charging stations at different locations in the city.