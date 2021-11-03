Berhampur: Dengue fever is spreading alarmingly in Ganjam district, a report said. Things have come to such a pass that dengue positives are being identified everyday from each block and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area of Ganjam district.

The disease has not spared even children as eight kids, including one Tuesday, have tested positive for the disease. So far 232 persons have tested positive for the viral disease.

The district is experiencing continuous rain for the last two months as a result of which rainwater has accumulated in low lying areas. The stagnant rainwater helps in breeding of Aedes species mosquitoes, which carry the pathogen.

Broken buckets, coconut shells, used tyres and similar object are found lying dumped in several areas here for days together providing a good breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes.

Reports said that an eight-year-old from Aska town, a 30-year-old youth from MKCG hospital campus, a 52-year-old woman from Ramakrushna Nagar, a 42-year-old youth from Siddharth Nagar, a 22-year-old woman from Hatibandha Sahi in Berhampur tested positive for the disease after the test of their blood samples, Tuesday.

Similarly, a 62-year-old woman of Alpur under Hinjilicut block, 22- year-old youth from Gangapur under Sanakhemundi block, a 25- year-old youth from Sorala under Chikiti block were also found affected with the disease.

The affected persons have been admitted to the special ward on the first floor of casualty department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital. When contacted, Dr Santosh Kumar Padhi, district medical officer, said that people are being repeatedly informed through awareness drives not to allow water to stagnate at any place as it may help in breeding of mosquitoes and thus lead to the spread of the disease.

Most patients are being given paracetamol and vitamins. As the health condition of the patients deteriorates, their platelet count falls. They are given platelet and medicines and papaya leaf juice to regain their platelet counts.

