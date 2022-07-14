Bhadrak: Dengue is reportedly spreading its tentacles in Bhadrak district with six cases having been detected so far. The health officials have expressed concern over the issue and advised people to take precautionary measures, as per a report. One person each has been detected with dengue in Agarpada, Dhamnagar and Tihidi areas while two cases were reported from Bhadrak municipality area. It was learnt that all the dengue patients have carried the vectorborne disease from other states.

Meanwhile, a special dengue ward with four beds has been set up at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) while the civic body authorities have started awareness campaign in the areas. Now, after a few spells of rain, many drains in Bhadrak town have been choked, creating an atmosphere conducive to breeding of mosquitoes. The authorities of the community health centres have been alerted about the rise in disease load. CDMO Santosh Kumar Patra has directed ASHA workers to make door-to-door visits to sensitise people against the disease.

Villagers have demanded intensive drive by the health department to contain the spread of the disease. It was found that most of the people, particularly who go outside the state in search of jobs, come infected with dengue.