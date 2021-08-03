Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur district has so far reported nine dengue cases, leaving the residents, who are already in panic due to Covid-19, in fear and apprehension.

It is feared that the number of patients will increase in the coming days as Jagatsinghpur district is a low lying area and during the monsoon, water remains stagnant at different places providing perfect breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes. Statistics collected from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 shows that the district reported 333, 235, 1,056, 249 and eight cases respectively.

Talking about the situation, district Malaria officer Dr Kshetrabasi Dash said Dharadharpur village of Raghunathpur block, Tarapur, Badatihada, Jagatsinghpur municipality, Patenigaon, Balia of Kujang block, Pipal of Kujang block, Jireilo village of Ersama block and Odiso Abidhanandapur reported one patient each.

Meanwhile, the district Health department has made available facilities for blood tests at the district headquarters hospital and Paradip government hospital to detect dengue patients. Those who are testing positive for dengue are being admitted to the dengue wards of these hospitals. At the same time, facilities are in place at these hospitals to shift serious patients to SCB Medical and College Hospital in Cuttack.

When contacted, ADMO (Medical), Dr Ajay Swain said the dengue ward at the DHH has three beds with various facilities. “So far, only two patients have been shifted to SCBMCH. Similarly, two patients have been discharged after their treatment,” he informed.

However, the local residents alleged the Jagatsinghpur municipality and the block administration are not taking steps necessary to check the spread of dengue.

PNN