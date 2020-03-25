Digapahandi: Digapahandi Police have cordoned off the counters of all ration shops in their ambit in Ganjam district to maintain social distancing and avoid the spread of COVID-19 virus.

According to state government advisory one should maintain a distance of 1 metre between two individuals while communicating. Going by the advisory, Digapahandi Police have taken up an initiative and drawn circles each of one meter distance in front of each ration stores of this block so as to maintain the distance.

People, who are coming to the ration shops for essential commodities, are asked to stand inside the demarcated area to maintain a safe gap of 1 metre between them.

Police officials when asked about the arrangement, they said, “To avoid the unnecessary crowd and follow the guideline of the state government we have adopted these steps. Because of these circles people can buy their ration easily without crowding the place. And this will help all of us to break the chain of spread of coronavirus”.

This initiative of Digapahandi police is welcomed by the entire district and all rations stores were advised to follow the rule across the district.

PNN