Angul: Several young men of Angul town have tweeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik drawing his attention to an incident where a female security guard prescribed treatment to a 10-year-old girl at Angul district headquarters hospital after the nurse refused to attend to her.

They have also intimated the issue to the Health Department through their Twitter account.

According to the complainants, about three days back, the family members of the girl had rushed her to the paediatric ward here for treatment. However, the nurse on duty at that time allegedly shut the door on them and went to sleep. A female security guard examined the girl and prescribed treatment.

Expressing their concern, the citizens here said three days have passed since the complaint was lodged with the hospital authority in this regard, but no action has so far been taken.

As similar incidents keep recurring, local residents believe action can only buck the trend.

When contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Pratap Kumar Behera said that action would be taken against the nurse if she is found guilty after an investigation.