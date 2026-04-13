The Iran–Israel conflict has abruptly exposed the fault lines in India’s growth story—energy dependence, imported inflation, and policy vulnerability. With the Strait of Hormuz under threat, even a modest spike in crude prices can ripple through the economy, raising fuel costs, widening the trade deficit, and feeding directly into inflation.

It is not just the IMF, but the RBI and NITI Aayog also express deep concern. India was earlier seen by the IMF as a key global growth engine, but the post–Iran conflict environment has sharply increased downside risks, with the Fund warning that such shocks are “asymmetric” and disproportionately hit energy-importing economies like India.

The RBI’s April 2026 Monetary Policy decision to hold the repo rate at 5.25% reflects caution, not comfort. Its 6.9% growth projection for FY27, against 7.6% of budgetary speculation, already carries downside risks; sustained high oil prices could drag it closer to 6.7% while pushing inflation towards 4.6–5%, squeezing consumption.

This is not just a cyclical shock—it is a structural warning. Voices from NITI Aayog, including ex-CEO Amitabh Kant, are urging a faster pivot to renewables, but the immediate reality is stark: India remains deeply exposed to external energy disruptions. The question is no longer whether to diversify, but how long the economy can absorb repeated geopolitical shocks before growth, stability, and policy space begin to erode.

The NITI Aayog observes that rising crude prices could add billions to India’s annual fuel import bill, weakening the rupee and raising inflation. A sustained 10% increase in oil prices could potentially lower GDP growth by 20–25 bps.

Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that India remained the world’s second-largest importer of major arms from 2021 to 2025, accounting for 8.2% of total global imports.

India also needs to reconsider its decision to stick to Western carbon-reduction and euphemistic carbon trading methods. The decision to go for mobile nuclear reactors is fraught with hazardous radiation dangers.

In 2005–06, India voted with the US and the EU at the International Atomic Energy Agency to declare Iran non-compliant with nuclear safeguards, paving the way for referral to the UN Security Council. These votes were closely tied to the Indo-US civil nuclear deal, with American officials indicating India’s support on Iran was key to securing Congressional approval. Under pressure to project “responsible” nuclear conduct despite being a non-NPT signatory, India shifted from its earlier strategic engagement with Iran—marked by the 2003 New Delhi Declaration—to a more US-aligned position.

The 2005-2006 votes marked a significant shift from the cordiality of 2001-2003, when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Tehran and signed the New Delhi Declaration, establishing a “strategic partnership” with Iran.

The void created has now become a pivot of the discussion across the world. A “rogue” Pakistan, supporting various terrorist actions, is now at the centre of talks between Iran and the US – a space that is believed to normally be long to India.

India has to reclaim the pre-2016 SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) regional leadership for a friendly economic and security alternative. The Iran war and the irony of the Gulf security failures call for a relook at the subcontinent for refurbishing Indian efforts. India has done well to ensure petroleum supplies to Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka during the Hormuz closure.

It may be a new beginning. Nations falter, make corrections and pave new ways. India has to evolve a new path to turn the region into a global engine. The eight SAARC nations, including Pakistan, can become a strength for new energy and economic growth. India stands at an inflexion point where external shocks are exposing internal policy gaps. Energy vulnerability, strategic drift, and weakening regional engagement cannot be addressed through incremental fixes. The lesson from West Asia is clear: dependence—whether on fuel, arms, or alliances—comes at a cost. India must build resilience through energy diversification, stronger domestic capacity, and renewed regional leadership—reviving SAARC despite challenges. The choice is clear: react to crises or shape a stable, self-assured future.