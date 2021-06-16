Bhubaneswar: The absolute dependence on the Union government for supply of mucormycosis (black fungus) drugs has ended as the state government is now directly procuring some of these drugs from the manufacturers.

However, major drugs for treatment of black fungus, like Amphotericin B injections, are still being procured through the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers which is allocating the same to the states from time to time.

The Health department Tuesday said that the availability of mucormycosis drugs in the state has improved as the state has started procuring the scarce life-saving drugs from the manufacturers directly which was done after the government had issued tenders for the same.

“The availability of black fungus drugs has improved in the state. While we are still receiving the drugs from the Centre, we have been able to get more supplies through other suppliers although in limited amount,” said state Health Services director Bijay Mohapatra.

He also added, “Mucormycosis cases are declining and the state health institutions have been specially focusing on catering to the needs of the patients.”

The Health department has dedicated 30-bed wards for black fungus patients at SCB Medical College and VIMSAR each. Every district headquarters hospital (DHH) has also reserved four beds for treatment of fungal disease.

According to Health department data, the state has reported a total of 82 black fungus cases while seven persons succumbed to the fungal ailment. The department, however, attributed these deaths to reasons other than

mucormycosis.

The department claimed that one infected person has been cured of the disease. Government statistics claim that most of the mucomycosis patients visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

Besides, Amphotericin B, the state government has procured some alternate medicines used for the treatment of black fungus-like Posaconazole, said sources.