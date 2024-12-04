ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo engaged in an important dialogue with farmers from the Kendu leaf and sugarcane sectors here Tuesday. The meeting aimed to address pressing issues and promote sustainable improvements in the livelihoods and working conditions of workers integral to Odisha’s forest economy. Singh Deo met with members of the Odisha Kendu Leaf Association, who shared their concerns and outlined various demands.

They highlighted the positive impact of favourable weather this year, which led to high-quality Kendu leaf production and emphasised the need for increased farmer income. Responding to the farmers’ requests, Singh Deo assured them of his support, stating, “We have heard your demands and problems and accept them sympathetically. We will present these issues to the Chief Minister and work on solutions promptly.” The meeting was also attended by Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrat Sahu, Chief Conservator of Forests Devidatta Vishwala Major, and other officials.

Following the discussions on Kendu leaf, Singh Deo also met representatives of the Bharatiya Kishan Sangha to address issues concerning the Bolangir and Nayagarh Sugar Mills. The aim was to foster productive dialogue and identify sustainable strategies to revitalize these mills, promoting prosperity within local farming communities.