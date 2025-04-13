Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor has never shied away from revealing her inner foodie. In her latest Insta post as well, Bebo shared that she has been daydreaming about Kadhi Chawal.

Kareena dropped a carousel of images, looking as radiant as ever in a green fish cut lehenga cum saree with intricate work and net dupatta.

She accessorized her look with a green choker neckpiece. The diva was also seen wearing light lipstick, along with some kajal, light eye shadow, and blush. As for hair, she left her long tresses open with a middle parting.

However, what caught our attention was the caption, in which Bebo disclosed what she has been daydreaming about. “Day dreaming about my kadhi chawal,” Kareena wrote.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s better half, Maheep Kapoor, reacted to the post with fire emojis.

In other news, months after the horrific attack on husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s statement to the police revealed the disturbing details of the incident that left the ‘Omkara’ actor seriously injured.

Her detailed testimony talked about the terrifying night of January 16, when an armed intruder entered their Bandra West residence, Satguru Sharan Building, where Bebo lives with hubby Saif and their sons Taimur and Jehangir.

“Around 2 am, our caretaker Junu came to my bedroom and said someone was in Jeh’s room with a knife, demanding money,” Kareena told the police.

As she rushed to the scene with Saif, they encountered a man dressed in black clothes and a hat. She further saw nurse Eliyamma Philip injured and bleeding. As Saif tried to stop the intruder, he was stabbed in the neck, back and hand.

“The man had a knife and a hex blade. Saif intervened, but he got attacked. Geeta also tried to help and was hurt. I told Eliyamma to get Jeh out. We rushed to the 12th floor with Jeh, followed by Saif, who was bleeding heavily,” Kareena added in the statement.

She immediately called the household staff to help search for the attacker, but he had already vanished.

Bebo later allowed Taimur to accompany Saif, along with their household staff Hari, to the Lilavati Hospital.

IANS