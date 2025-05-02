Islamabad: In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan has banned the airing of Indian songs on its FM radio stations. The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) announced that all Indian music will be taken off FM stations across the country with immediate effect.

PBA General Secretary Shakeel Masood described the move as a “patriotic decision” that reflects the collective sentiment of the country.

It is worth noting that India has already banned Pakistani artists, YouTube channels, and social media accounts. Pakistan has now responded by banning Indian music.

Songs by legendary Indian singers such as Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Mukesh have long been popular in Pakistan and were commonly played on radio stations. However, all such songs have now been removed from FM broadcasts.

Pakistan has also closed its airspace to Indian airliners and halted all trade with India, even through third countries.

The decision follows India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam, which New Delhi attributes to cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan.

The Pahalgam attack killed 26 people, mainly tourists, who were reportedly targeted based on their religion. In addition, India has closed the Attari border and downgraded diplomatic ties.

Pakistan has called any attempt to block water flow an “act of war,” signaling the seriousness of the situation.