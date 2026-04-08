Tehran: India Wednesday advised its nationals in Iran to leave expeditiously, using only embassy-suggested routes despite the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said, “In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy.”‘

“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy,” the Indian mission further said, adding the emergency contacts with the advisory.

This comes just hours after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement.

US President Donald Trump stepped back from the brink of a major military escalation with Iran, announcing a conditional two-week pause in planned attacks tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a development that came as a big relief to people across the world.

⚠️ Advisory as on 08 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/pusFQIAKKI — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 8, 2026

The decision came 90 minutes before the self-imposed 8 p.m. EST deadline set by Trump for Iran to reach a deal, after backchannel diplomacy.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social Tuesday (local time), said he would “suspend” an escalation of attacks for two weeks if Iran agrees to open the key shipping route.

In a social media post, he said talks with Pakistan led to what he called a “double-sided ceasefire.”

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

He added that the United States had received “a 10-point proposal from Iran” that was “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump said “almost all of the various points of past contention” had been agreed, and the two-week pause would allow the agreement “to be finalised and consummated.

The ceasefire is conditional. Trump said it depends on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran signalled tentative acceptance. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would halt operations if attacks stop.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” he said.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” he added.